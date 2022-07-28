Warehousing Traineeship

Tecside are currently looking for Warehouse trainee for our paid traineeship program for a major client of ours located in Beresfield, NSW.
Benefits from working for Tecside:
- Full time role with annual leave and sick leave
- Entry level role, no experience needed
- Certificate after completion of course
What’s in it for you:
- 2 year fixed term contract with Tecside
- Certificate 3 – Supply chain and logistics (Paid)
- Relevant work training (Paid)
- Above award wages during the traineeship ($20 per hour)
- Transition into full time role with host employer
What we need from you:
- Eagerness to learn
- Willingness to commit to traineeship
- Own transport to and from site
Next steps:
Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up-to-date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!
Who are we and what do we do?
Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency
As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au/.