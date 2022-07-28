Warehouse Sales Traineeship

Tecside are currently looking for Warehouse sales trainee for our paid traineeship program for a major client of ours located in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

Benefits from working for Tecside:

Full time role with annual leave and sick leave

Entry level role, no experience needed

Certificate after completion of course

What’s in it for you:

2 year fixed term contract with Tecside

Certificate 3 – Supply chain and logistics (Paid)

Relevant work training (Paid)

Above award wages during the traineeship ($20 per hour)

Transition into full time role with host employer

What we need from you:

Eagerness to learn

Willingness to commit to traineeship

Own transport to and from site

Next steps:

Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up-to-date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!

Who are we and what do we do?

Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency

As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au/.

Job Information Salary Periods: day Job Reference: 190458 Salary: AU$19 - AU$21 per day + Full time benefits plus paid traineeship Salary From: AU$19 Salary To: AU$21 Job Industries: Transport and Rail Job Locations: Wagga Wagga, Australia Job Types: Permanent Job Skills: Distribution, Entry level, Free course, Full time, No experience, Paid training, pick packers, Storage, Trainee, Traineeship, TRAINING, Warehouse, Warehousing Job Areas: Wagga Wagga