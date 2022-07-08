Tecside Group currently have several vacant positions located in the Inner-city Suburbs through to Western Sydney. These roles vary between, Scaffolders, Mechanical fitters, Pipe fitters and Welders
What’s in it for you?
- Multiple shifts
- Overtime where applicable
- Paid allowances
- Above award rates
- Immediate start
What we need from you (will vary depending on role)
- Previous experience for the role you are applying for
- White Card
- Relevant high risk work licence where applicable
- Physical fitness to ensure the job gets done
- Forklift Licence (Preferred)
- Drivers Licence (Preferred)
Your new role (will vary depending on role)
- Measuring, marking, cutting, shaping, assembling fabricated materials
- Inspecting, repairing and running pipes for the pipe fitters
- Welding
- Erect and dismantle scaffolding to ensure workers at height can carry their jobs out safely
- Following site procedures and policies to ensure safety requirements are met
Next steps;
Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up to date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!
Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency
As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au
