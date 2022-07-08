Tecside Group currently have several vacant positions located in the Inner-city Suburbs through to Western Sydney. These roles vary between, Scaffolders, Mechanical fitters, Pipe fitters and Welders

What’s in it for you?

Multiple shifts

Overtime where applicable

Paid allowances

Above award rates

Immediate start

What we need from you (will vary depending on role)

Previous experience for the role you are applying for

White Card

Relevant high risk work licence where applicable

Physical fitness to ensure the job gets done

Forklift Licence (Preferred)

Drivers Licence (Preferred)

Your new role (will vary depending on role)

Measuring, marking, cutting, shaping, assembling fabricated materials

Inspecting, repairing and running pipes for the pipe fitters

Welding

Erect and dismantle scaffolding to ensure workers at height can carry their jobs out safely

Following site procedures and policies to ensure safety requirements are met

Next steps;

Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up to date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!

Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency

As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au

Who are we and what do we do?

Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency

As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au/.

Job Information Salary Periods: hour Job Reference: 190241 Salary: AU$30 - AU$50 per hour + Overtime and allowances Salary From: AU$30 Salary To: AU$50 Job Industries: Trade and Services Job Locations: Sydney, Australia Job Types: Contract Job Areas: Sydney