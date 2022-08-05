Mature aged apprentice- Mechanical Fitting

Tecside have an exciting opportunity for a mature aged Mechanical Fitting Apprentice for our major client located in Kurnell, NSW

Above award wages

Enrolment into apprenticeship program

Full time benefits whilst an apprentice with us

Your new role:

Performing routine preventative maintenance and testing activities.

Troubleshooting and fault finding.

Dismantling, assessing, and repairing equipment.

Safely and efficiently using hand tools and testing equipment.

Maintaining a safe and tidy workspace for yourself and others on site.

Safe work practices / OH&S essential to all work.

What we need from you:

Eagerness to learn whilst working

Own transport to and from Kurnell, NSW

Commitment to apprenticeship

Can do attitude and willingness to assist tradesmen whilst being taught

Problem-solving skills

Next steps:

Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up-to-date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!

Who are we and what do we do?

Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency

As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au/.

Job Information Salary Periods: hour Job Reference: 190611 Salary: AU$20 - AU$30 per hour + Full time benefits, Paid courses Salary From: AU$20 Salary To: AU$30 Job Industries: Trade and Services Job Locations: Kurnell, Sydney, Australia Job Types: Permanent Job Skills: Apprentice, Apprenticeship, Fitter, Fitter machinist, Kurnell, Mature age, Mature aged, Veolia Job Areas: Kurnell