Assembers/Machine Operators

Tecside are currently seeking experienced Machine Operators and Assemblers for an immediate start with a view to permanency for the right candidate located in Wetherill Park NSW

$32 per hour plus overtime where applicable

Wetherill Park location

Ongoing with view to perm

Your new role:

Producing seating components by assembling parts and subassemblies

Use of hand tools to repair parts and products

Interpreting technical documents such as diagrams to use for assembly

Set up, operate and maintaining the machinery

Feeding materials, controlling, and adjusting the machines

Carry out quality checks on both machine and products

What we need from you:

Assembly experience

Machine operating experience

Full time availability

Own transport

Next steps:

Express your interest by hitting apply now and our friendly recruitment team will be in contact to discuss the next steps of getting you onboard with Tecside. We understand you might not have an up-to-date resume at the moment. That’s ok, please send us an email at sydney@tecside.com.au and we will assist the best we can!

Who are we and what do we do?

Tecside are the partner of choice for Contract Staffing and Recruitment Services within the Oil, Gas & Energy, Mining & Resources, Rail & Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Maritime & Defence, Industrial & Construction and Manufacturing industries. Our Client Portfolio is diverse, and we hold strong partnerships with many organisations of varying sizes globally. At our core we are driven by the four DNA pillars of safety, communication, accountability, and transparency

As a proud RAP endorsed organisation, Tecside are committed to achieving a diverse & inclusive workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. More on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan at https://www.tecside.com.au/.

Job Information Salary Periods: hour Job Reference: 190585 Salary: AU$31 - AU$32 per hour + Overtime Salary From: AU$31 Salary To: AU$32 Job Industries: Trade and Services Job Locations: Wetherill Park, Sydney, Australia Job Types: Temporary Job Skills: Assembler, Assembly, Building, Machine operating, Machine Operator, Ongoing, View to perm Job Areas: Wetherill Park